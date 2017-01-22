JUST IN! Buhari Is Not Dead, He Is Alive – Presidency

President Muhammadu Buhari’s spokespersons on Saturday night described as “evil rumours” social media reports about the president’s health conditions and possible death.

In their separate posts, published on their Twitter handles, Femi Adesina, the special adviser on media and publicity to the president and Garba Shehu, the senior special assistant on media and publicity to the president, dismissed the reports as false and clear case of mischief.

Mr. Adesina said: “Best wishes to all who wish PMB well.

“As for those who carry evil rumours, may they receive grace to repent.’’

Mr. Shehu also dismissed the rumour that President Buhari was dead as being speculated by mischief makers.

He also described as false and untrue the report that the president was flown to Germany.

Mr. Shehu said: “He is alive and well! President Buhari is not magical. He cannot be holidaying in the UK and be in Germany, dead or alive at the same time.

“He is unlike a past President who was at Ota, with Chief Obasanjo and attending the Trump inauguration in D.C, being in two places at the same time!’’

President Muhammadu Buhari left Abuja for the United Kingdom on Thursday for his annual vacation.

Mr. Adesina said on Thursday that “During the vacation, the President will also undergo routine medical check-ups.

“He is expected to resume work on Feb. 6, 2017.”

He said that in line with Section 145 (1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the President of the Senate, and Speaker, House of Representatives, had been duly communicated.

“While away, the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, will perform the functions of the Office of the President.”

– NAN