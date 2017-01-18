Just In: Buhari Reappoints Aghatise Erediauwa As Executive Director Of NDIC

President Muhammadu Buhari has reappointed Mr. Aghatise Erediauwa as the Executive Director, Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC).

This is even as the President has written to the Senate; seeking the confirmation of his reappointment.

The letter, dated January 17, 2017, was read to the lawmakers by the Deputy President of the Senate, Sen. Ike Ekweremadu, who presided over the plenary on Wednesday.

It read in part, “In accordance with the provisions of Sections 5(4) and 8(3) of the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation Act, I hereby forward the name of Mr. Aghatise Erediauwa for the kind consideration and confirmation by the distinguished Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for reappointment as Executive Director of the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation. “It is my hope that this will receive the usual expeditious consideration of the distinguished Senate.”

Erediauwa holds a B.Sc (Hons) degree in Economics and Computer Science from the State University of New York, a degree in Law and an MBA from Lagos Business School/IESE, Barcelona, Spain.

The post Just In: Buhari Reappoints Aghatise Erediauwa As Executive Director Of NDIC appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

