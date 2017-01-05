Just-in: Chelsea Outcast John Obi Mikel Undergoes Medical in China
Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel is on the verge of becoming the latest Premier League name to join Chinese Super League side Tianjin TEDA after undergoing a medical on Thursday – according to the Evening Standard. The news comes somewhat as a surprise after it had been reported that Mikel was expected to snub the …
The post Just-in: Chelsea Outcast John Obi Mikel Undergoes Medical in China appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG