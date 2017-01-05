Just-in: Chelsea Outcast John Obi Mikel Undergoes Medical in China

Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel is on the verge of becoming the latest Premier League name to join Chinese Super League side Tianjin TEDA after undergoing a medical on Thursday – according to the Evening Standard. The news comes somewhat as a surprise after it had been reported that Mikel was expected to snub the …

