JUST IN! Donald Trump Sworn-in as 45th President of USA (Videos)
Donald Trump has been sworn in as the 45th President of the United States.
Donald Trump has completed an unlikely journey from real estate mogul to the 45th president of the United States.
BREAKING: Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th President of the United States during a historic transfer of power https://t.co/YpuCylGG79 pic.twitter.com/GEJLwI0q3j
— CNN (@CNN) January 20, 2017
President Trump: "Together we will determine the course of America and the world for many years to come." https://t.co/MHGxYnh9NI
— CNN (@CNN) January 20, 2017
Trump: “This moment is your moment. It belongs to you… And this — the United States of America — is your country.” https://t.co/Ib3IrZk9MP
— CNN (@CNN) January 20, 2017
The post JUST IN! Donald Trump Sworn-in as 45th President of USA (Videos) appeared first on Timeofgist.com.
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG