JUST IN: Gambia’s National Assembly Extends Jammeh’s Tenure For 3 Months

The Gambia’s National Assembly has adopted a resolution to allow President Yahya Jammeh to stay in power for three more months, starting from Wednesday, according to state television.

Jammeh, who has ruled The Gambia for 22 years, initially acknowledged opponent Adama Barrow as the winner of elections in December, but later rejected the ballot count as flawed and lodged a complaint with the country’s Supreme Court.

Barrow is due to be inaugurated on Thursday.

Jammeh had declared a state of emergency on Tuesday, just days before he was due to step down, with British and Dutch travel agencies scrambling to evacuate thousands of tourists on Wednesday.

