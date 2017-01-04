JUST IN: JAMB Introduces 8 New Guidelines For 2017 UTME To Curb Examination Malpractice
This year, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has taken steps to curb examination malpractice. Ahead of the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), JAMB has new rules and guidelines that may prevent students from cheating. 1. The adoption of CCTV cameras for all the CBT centres. 2. The adoption of a single hall …
