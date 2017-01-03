JUST IN: Lautech Students To Begin New Year With Mass Protest Over 7-Month Strike

Students said it has become inevitable and crucial that the students stage the protest against the unending indefinite strike. Students of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomosho have resolved to embark on a mass protest in Oyo and Osun states over the institution’s seven months strike. The acting secretary general, Alliance of Nigerian Students …

The post JUST IN: Lautech Students To Begin New Year With Mass Protest Over 7-Month Strike appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

