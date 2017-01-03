JUST IN: Lautech Students To Begin New Year With Mass Protest Over 7-Month Strike
Students said it has become inevitable and crucial that the students stage the protest against the unending indefinite strike. Students of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomosho have resolved to embark on a mass protest in Oyo and Osun states over the institution’s seven months strike. The acting secretary general, Alliance of Nigerian Students …
