Just In: Pastor Adeboye Retires As General Overseer Of RCCG

Prominent Nigerian Pastor, Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has retired as the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

The announcement was made on Saturday morning, January 7, 2017.

His Special Assistant on Administration and Personnel, Pastor Johnson Odesola, said at the time that the church’s constitution did not state that anyone above 70 years should not lead the ministry.

He said: “Whereas the constitution provided that the deputy and assistant general overseers are appointed to retire at 70 and enjoy their retirement benefits for life, there is no such provision for the general overseer.”

Meanwhile, there are strong indications that Pastor J.O. Obayemi has been named as his successor.

Obayemi was a deputy in charge of Finance and a member of governing council, before his appointment.

The newly appointed RCCG leaders are:

Overseer – Pastor Joseph Obafemi

Secretary – Pastor Odesola

Tresurer -Pastor Adeyokunnu

The newly appointed RCCG leaders were introduced during the 2017 annual minister’s thanksgiving service led by the outgoing GO, Adeboye, which held at the Redemption camp.

When was RCCG founded?

RCCG was founded in 1952 by Rev. Josiah Olufemi Akindayomi (1909–1980) after he had been involved in a number of other churches. Rev. Akindayomi chose Adeboye as the next General overseer.

Enoch Adeboye was a lecturer in mathematics at the University of Lagos, Nigeria, as at the time he joined the church in 1973.

Adeboye initially became one of the interpreters translating Akindayomi’s sermons from Yoruba to English.

He was ordained a pastor of the church in 1975, and his appointment as leader (General overseer) of the church was formalized by the posthumous reading of Akindayomi’s sealed pronouncement. In 1990, Redeemed Christian Church of God Bible School is founded.

The post Just In: Pastor Adeboye Retires As General Overseer Of RCCG appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

