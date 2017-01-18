JUST IN! Popular Nigeria Musician Passed Away (Photo)

Legendary Nigerian musician, William Onyeabor famously known for his song ‘When the going is smooth and good’ has died on Monday January 16, 2017.

Speaking exclusively to LIB, His first son, Charles who is currently in Italy confirmed his death. He said “yea, my dad is dead. He died peacefully on Monday January 16, 2017 at his palace in Enugu”

Before his death, Onyeabor had 10 studio albums and a cult following especially outside Nigeria.

Onyeabor was a remarkably elusive musician who, in the 1970s and ‘80s made ground-breaking, futuristic, synth-heavy electronic music that was far ahead of its time.

In his first ever radio appearance on the Lauren Laverne Show on BBC 6 Music in December 2014, he said ‘I only create music that will help the world’.

The late music icon is survived by 4 children and 4 grand-children. There are conflicting reports about his age but he was born between the years 1945 and 1946.