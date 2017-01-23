Pages Navigation Menu

JUST IN | Trump Signs Order Withdrawing US From TPP Trade Deal

Posted on Jan 23, 2017

President Donald Trump signed an executive order formally withdrawing the United States from the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal on Monday, following through on a promise from his campaign last year.

In an Oval Office ceremony, Trump also signed an order imposing a federal hiring freeze and a directive banning U.S. non-governmental organizations receive federal funding from providing abortions abroad.

Trump called the TPP order a “great thing for the American worker.”

Reuters

