JUST IN: UI Ranked Among World Best Universities

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

The first and the best university in Nigeria, University of Ibadan has secured a spot in the top 978 ranked universities in the world. In the ranking released by the Times Higher Education, Nigeria’s premier university was ranked 801 alongside several others. UI was also the only Nigerian university to make the list. Earlier in 2016, …

