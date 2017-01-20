JUST IN: UI Ranked Among World Best Universities
The first and the best university in Nigeria, University of Ibadan has secured a spot in the top 978 ranked universities in the world. In the ranking released by the Times Higher Education, Nigeria’s premier university was ranked 801 alongside several others. UI was also the only Nigerian university to make the list. Earlier in 2016, …
The post JUST IN: UI Ranked Among World Best Universities appeared first on Students Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG