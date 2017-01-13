JUST IN:14-Year-Old Nigerian Girl Makes History In US, Meets John Kerry (Photos)

A 14-year-old Nigerian-American girl, Zuriel Elise Oduwole has made another history in the United State of America. The female education advocate was reportedly recognised by the United States through the US State Department for her Dream Up, Speak Up, Stand Up and her film project for the underprivileged. READ ALSO: Nigerian Teenager Secures Admission into 13 …

The post JUST IN:14-Year-Old Nigerian Girl Makes History In US, Meets John Kerry (Photos) appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

