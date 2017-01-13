Pages Navigation Menu

JUST IN:14-Year-Old Nigerian Girl Makes History In US, Meets John Kerry (Photos)

Posted on Jan 13, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

A 14-year-old Nigerian-American girl, Zuriel Elise Oduwole has made another history in the United State of America. The female education advocate was reportedly recognised by the United States through the US State Department for her Dream Up, Speak Up, Stand Up and her film project for the underprivileged. READ ALSO: Nigerian Teenager Secures Admission into 13 …

