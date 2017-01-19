Just Like an Angel! S3XY Photos of Alex Iwobi’s Girlfriend
20-year-old Alexander “Alex” Iwobi is a Nigerian professional footballer who plays as a winger and a striker for Premier League club Arsenal and the Nigeria national team.
Alex Iwobi and his girlfriend, Clarisse Juliette, 19, have been dating for over a year now
Clarisse Juliette who is a model is always seen at match grounds whenever Iwobi is playing, and both of them always hanging out and professing love for each other on Instagram.
See some hot photos of Clarisse below;
