Just look at the amount of money this church charges for consultations

If this banner isn’t a joke, the Archbishop Apostolic Movement Outreach Global Healing Church in Kurudu, Abuja will charge you N100,000 if you want personal liberation.

Family liberation will cost you N100,000, community liberation will cost you N250,000. If you want quick marriage, you will pay N100,000. If you want to invite the oracle to predict the future of your country, charge in 100million pounds!

If you are aspiring for any political post come 2019, get ready with your 7million pounds. Peep the charge for if you want to win presidential election come 2019.

What a wawu!!