Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Just look at what this lady is flaunting on social media…

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

According to Bridget, while everyone is being proud owners of cars and houses, she too is going to flaunt what she proudly owns – her two healthy boobs and she doesn’t care what anyone says.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

God is awesome, she adds. #Thingsweseeonsocialmedia

I am glad you enjoyed my story. Visit us at www.LailasBlog.com to stay updated with more interesting/exclusive news like these. Click HERE now to do that.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.