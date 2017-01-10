Justice Abang should have been removed not redeployed – Fayose
Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose, has reacted to the redeployment of 11 judges by the Federal High Court. He specifically criticised the transfer of Justice Okon Abang from Abuja division to Asaba division. He said Abang should have been removed from the bench for constantly delivering controversial rulings. Recall that Justice Abang gave the judgment […]
