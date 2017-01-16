Justice Ademola: Prosecution opens case, calls first witness – Daily Trust
Justice Ademola: Prosecution opens case, calls first witness
FILE PHOTO: Justice Adeniyi Ademola and his wife, Olabowale, during their arraignment by the federal government at the Federal High court in Abuja recently. The prosecution opened its on Monday and called its witness in Justice Adeniyi Ademola, his …
How Senior Nigerian Lawyer Bought N8m Car For Judge Accused Of Corruption – Sales Rep.
Ademola 'collected' an N8.4m luxury vehicle from a SAN, says witness
Justice Ademola's Trial Opens
