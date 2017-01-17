Pages Navigation Menu

Justice Ademola stashed cash in Ghana-must-go bags, witness tells court – Vanguard

Justice Ademola stashed cash in Ghana-must-go bags, witness tells court
ABUJA – The Department of State Service, DSS, on Tuesday, narrated before an Abuja High Court at Maitama, how Justice Adeniyi Ademola who is facing corruption charges, stashed foreign and local currencies inside Ghana-must-go bags at his official …
