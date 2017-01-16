Pages Navigation Menu

Justin Bieber And Kourtney Kardashian Spotted On Date Night

Posted on Jan 16, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

22-year-old pop singer, Justin Bieber was spotted last night on a date with reality TV star and mother of three, Kourtney Kardashian. The pair, who were once rumored to have had a fling were spotted at the Peppermint Club for a late night and laid back date.

