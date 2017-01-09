Juventus Not Afraid Of Paulo Dybala Exit

Juventus are not fearful of Paulo Dybala leaving the club amid mooted interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Dybala has established himself as one of the most feared young strikers in world football over the past few seasons and he is believed to have drawn interest from Spain’s two biggest clubs.

Juve’s managing director Beppe Marotta insists Real Madrid have not been in touch to discuss the Argentinian’s availability, while he says his side are looking to improve the forward’s current contract. Speaking to Mediaset, he said: “[Real Madrid president] Florentino Perez has not called me to speak about Dybala.

“He has three more years on his contract, but we are already speaking with his agents to improve it, he deserves it, [and] we have a great relationship with him. We do not have any fear that Paulo wants to leave. Juve is one of the best teams in the world. Where would he be better [off] than here?”

