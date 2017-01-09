Juventus Set New Serie A Record
Italian giants, Juventus have set a new Serie A record of 26 consecutive home wins with a routine victory over Bologna in Turin. Argentina striker Gonzalo Higuain drilled Juve ahead with a wonderful volley from Miralem Pjanic’s clip over the away defence. Paulo Dybala doubled their lead shortly before half-time, drilling in a penalty after…
The post Juventus Set New Serie A Record appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG