Juventus Set New Serie A Record

Italian giants, Juventus have set a new Serie A record of 26 consecutive home wins with a routine victory over Bologna in Turin. Argentina striker Gonzalo Higuain drilled Juve ahead with a wonderful volley from Miralem Pjanic’s clip over the away defence. Paulo Dybala doubled their lead shortly before half-time, drilling in a penalty after…

