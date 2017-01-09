Pages Navigation Menu

Juventus Set New Serie A Record

Posted on Jan 9, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Italian giants, Juventus have set a new Serie A record of 26 consecutive home wins with a routine victory over Bologna in Turin. Argentina striker Gonzalo Higuain drilled Juve ahead with a wonderful volley from Miralem Pjanic’s clip over the away defence. Paulo Dybala doubled their lead shortly before half-time, drilling in a penalty after…

