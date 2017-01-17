Pages Navigation Menu

K1’s Wife, Titi Masha Pregnant with Baby No 3

Posted on Jan 17, 2017

Is Titi Masha pregnant with baby No. 3? New reports suggest that Titi and her husband K1 De Ultimate are expecting their third child together after a year of trying to conceive. Our findings reveal that Titi Masha is not only pregnant again, but is allegedly in her trimester and will be due anytime soon …

The post K1's Wife, Titi Masha Pregnant with Baby No 3 appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

