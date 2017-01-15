Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

K576m released for development – ZNBC

Posted on Jan 15, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


ZNBC

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
K576m released for development
ZNBC
Goverment has released over 5-hundred and 76 million kwacha under the 2017 budget to finance developmental and welfare programmes . Of the amount released, 100 million kwacha has been channeled towards the E-Voucher system under the farmer …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.