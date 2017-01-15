K576m released for development – ZNBC
ZNBC
K576m released for development
Goverment has released over 5-hundred and 76 million kwacha under the 2017 budget to finance developmental and welfare programmes . Of the amount released, 100 million kwacha has been channeled towards the E-Voucher system under the farmer …
