Kachikwu urges IOCs to build refineries in Nigeria‎

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr Ibe Kachikwu, has urged International Oil Companies (IOCs) to invest in building refineries in Nigeria. Kachikwu made the call in Rome in a presentation to top Executives of ENI, an IOC, the Director of Press in the Ministry, said in a statement released in Abuja on Monday. He urged the group to move beyond just the business of crude exploration to firmly supporting the vision of enhancing local production of petroleum products in Nigeria through the building refineries.

