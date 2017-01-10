Kachikwu: We’ll allocate oil blocks, pass PIB in 2017 – TheCable
Kachikwu: We'll allocate oil blocks, pass PIB in 2017
Ibe Kachikwu, minister of state for petroleum resources, says the federal government will be allocating oil blocks and passing the petroleum industry bill in 2017. Unveiling his goals, and that of the ministry of petroleum resources, for 2017, Kachikwu …
“We are going to gazette all our Oil and Gas policies and then pass the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB)” – Kachikwu …
