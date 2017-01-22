Kadaga asks Museveni to investigate Kavuma court order

On Jan.16, a notice to resume committee sittings the following day and plenary on Wednesday was issued by clerk of parliament Jane Kibirige.

Parliament had gone on abrupt recess after Speaker Rebecca Kadaga put business on hold following a court order by Deputy Justice Stephen Kavuma blocking parliament from discussing the controversial Shs6billion presidential handshake given to 42 officials involved in the oil case. Kadaga who had said parliament will not resume until the order is nullified is said to have written to the President asking him to investigate the order which she sees as a calculated move to suffocate the legislature. The petition blocking the inquiry was withdrawn two days after the speaker rubbished the order.

****

editor@independent.co.ug

The post Kadaga asks Museveni to investigate Kavuma court order appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

