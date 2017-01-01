Pages Navigation Menu

Kadpoly ASUP begins indefinite strike over misappropriation of N260m

Posted on Jan 1, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

The Kaduna Polytechnic Academic Staff Union, ASUP, has embarked on an indefinite strike over alleged misappropriation of N260 million and non-payment of 5 months peculiar academic and hazard allowance arrears. A resolution of ASUP congress meeting held on Friday, signed by its Chairman, Dr. Aliyu H. Ibrahim, and made available to newsmen, said, the level […]

