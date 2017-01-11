Pages Navigation Menu

Kaduna airport the poorest in Nigeria – Actress Rahama Sadau – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Jan 11, 2017

Daily Post Nigeria
Renowned Hausa movie actress, Rahama Ibrahim Sadau, has said Kaduna State has the poorest airport in Nigeria. She took a swipe at members of staff of the Kaduna airport, claiming everyone is rude at the airport. On her Twitter handle @Rahma_sadau, …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

