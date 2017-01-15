‘Kaduna Electric Loses N40m To Vandals’

Kaduna Electric has lost over N40 million in the past three months to vandals who have been vandalizing its power equipment, the Head, Corporate Communications of Kaduna Electric, Abdulazeez Abdullahi ‎has disclosed.

He also disclosed that in the last one month, the Company has lost transformers and armored cables worth millions of Naira to the nefarious activities of these vandals.

Towards this end, he urged security agencies and vigilante groups to apprehend anybody caught within the vicinity of, or moving transformers, armored cable etc, especially in the night, as most often these crimes are perpetrated at absurd hours.

According to him, the Company is highly disturbed by the increase in the incidents of vandalism of valuable power supply asset in Kaduna and Zaria where transformers and armored cables were stolen by vandals lately. “This unfortunate development is causing serious set-back to the Company’s efforts at providing steady and qualitative power supply to our teaming customers,’’ he contended.

‎The image maker of the company has therefore called on security agencies and the general public in Kaduna, Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara states to be more vigilant and report any suspicious activity around power supply infrastructures to curb menace of vandalism.

Abdullahi further appealed to the general public to team up with the Company to bring an end to vandalism of power supply infrastructure. “We are appealing to all our customers, the law enforcement agencies and indeed, the general public, as stakeholders, to be on high alert and report any suspicious activity, movement or removal of any power supply equipment for prompt actions’’ he added.

