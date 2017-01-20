Kaduna Govt Commences Issuance Of Digital C of O

Kaduna State government has commenced the issuance of digital Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) to land owners who have registered with the Kaduna Geographic Information Service (KADGIS).

Making the presentation to the beneficiaries at Abakpa in Kaduna North local government area of the state, Governor Nasir el-Rufai represented by his Deputy, Architect Bala Bantex recalled that in the past, it takes a longer period of time and huge sum of money to obtain land document such as C of O.

He therefore advised all land owners in the State to endeavor to obtain C of O of their lands; noting that with such document, the value of their lands will increase while it could also be used as collateral to access loans in financial institutions.

Earlier in his remark, the Director General of KADGIS, Alhaji Ibrahim Hussaini said, “In the last 100 years in Kaduna State, we have been issuing manual certificates which were subject to many abuses including fraudulent activities but the coming of Governor El-Rufai has led to the appointment of contractors and consultants, GIS Transport which saw the staff of KADGIS through the verifying of land processes in the State.

“Through the property registration programme, it takes 30days to get the new digital certificate. We also have the recertification of old certificates programme which also takes 30days. All settlements around Kaduna who do not have any form of certificate are being registered and given certificate at the rate of N5,000,” he said.

Also, speaking the project manager Peter Ritchie they have the mandate of the governor to carry out training of KADGIS staff and ensure that before the end of the year 2017, all land owners must have their C of O‎.

He assured that they are doing their best to ensure that the target is met accordingly.

