Kaduna Govt Inaugurates Database Management For Schools At Grass Roots

The Kaduna State Government on Thursday inaugurated the National Education Management Information System (NEMIS) data base in all the 23 Local Government Areas of the state.

Prof. Andrew Nok, Commissioner, Ministry of Education, Science and Technology explained at the inauguration ceremony held at Makera Primary School, Kaduna, that the aim was to decentralise data collection and analysis to the grassroots.

Nok said that the ministry of education was faced with serious challenge of generating reliable data due to centralised nature of data collection in the state.

Represented by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Alhaji Adamu Mansur, the commissioner added that the nature of the instruments used in data collection and the methodology also contributed to the difficulty in timely access to education data in the state.

According to him, the development of uniform and decentralised system of data management from the state to the LGAs is key in achieving meaningful result in the education sector.

He said that the programme was supported by Education Sector Support Programme in Nigeria (ESSPIN) to ensure more reliable data in the state Annual School Census (ASC), for planning, monitoring and evaluation in a bid to move the education system forward.

“This objective can only be achieved through cost effective and reliable data collection, collation, entry and analysis, ” he said.

The commissioner added that more than 92 computers and accessories have been purchased and distributed, four each to all the 23 LGAs in the state.

He urged the EMIS officers to consider data collection, collation, analysis and interpretation as their primary responsibility to ensure the attainment of the set objectives.

Also speaking, the Director of Planning, Research and Statistic, Yakubu Salisu said noted that data, used in planning, monitoring and evaluation remains the backbone of development.

He explained that the NEMIS policy was approved by the National Council of Education in 2007 to ensure accuracy, quality and reliability of data collection in schools.

“This effort would address the hitherto cumbersome and unreliable data collection process in the state, ” Salisu said.

Also, Malam Mohammed Suleiman, the consultant of the programme, said that all the officers would undergo vigorous training to ensure efficiency.

Mr Ben Kure, the Chairman, Association of Local Government Employees (ALGON), commended the state government for the effort and promised maximum support of all the council chairmen in the state for the success of the programme.

