Kaduna Govt Move To Strengthen Market Operations To Improve Revenue Generation

The Kaduna State Government said it will strengthen the operations of major markets across the state as part of efforts to improve the revenue generation profile of the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Tourism, Dr Shehu Usman Adamu, told journalists shortly after he met with the market leaders in Kaduna that the step was necessary to increase the revenue profile of the state.

According to him, markets has huge potential for revenue generation, adding that the state intends to optimally exploit such potential to provide dividend of democracy to the people.

Adamu said that plans have been concluded to provide all the needed infrastructure in all the markets across the state to ensure viability of the markets.

Earlier, the Chairman of Sheik Abubakar Gumi Market, Alhaji Ahmed Shinkafi, had complained that markets in the state are faced with serious challenges which undermines their effective operations.

Shinkafi named some of the challenges to include inadequate security and parking space, electricity, environmental sanitation and high interest charges among others.

However, the commissioner said that plans have been concluded to address all the myriad of problems affecting the smooth operations of the markets.

“For example, contract for the renovation of Kafanchan old market had already been awarded and when concluded, the temporary market would also be constructed to provide more room for trade in the area.

“We will do all we can to ease the pains of doing business by making sure that traders and buyers are secured and comfortable, ” Adamu said.

The State Government said it had generated more than N17 billion as Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in 2016 and targets N50.2 billon in 2017, an average of N4.1 billion monthly.

Malam Muktar Ahmed, the Executive Chairman of the state’s Internal Revenue Service (KADIRS), who made this known said that the N50.2 billion would be generated by all revenue generating agencies of the state.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

