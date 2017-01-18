Southern Kaduna Crisis: Gunmen kill 3, injure 5, as El-Rufai shuts down Zangon Kataf – NAIJ.COM
Southern Kaduna Crisis: Gunmen kill 3, injure 5, as El-Rufai shuts down Zangon Kataf
Suspected armed herdsmen opened fire in Samaru Kataf, a busy market in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Southern Kaduna, on the evening of Tuesday, January 17, killing three and injuring five. Following the shooting, Governor Nasir el-Rufai of …
