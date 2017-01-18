Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Southern Kaduna Crisis: Gunmen kill 3, injure 5, as El-Rufai shuts down Zangon Kataf – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Jan 18, 2017 in World | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Southern Kaduna Crisis: Gunmen kill 3, injure 5, as El-Rufai shuts down Zangon Kataf
NAIJ.COM
Suspected armed herdsmen opened fire in Samaru Kataf, a busy market in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Southern Kaduna, on the evening of Tuesday, January 17, killing three and injuring five. Following the shooting, Governor Nasir el-Rufai of …
Emir of Jema'a, convoy attacked in Southern KadunaDaily Trust
Angry Youths Attack Emir's Convoy in Southern KadunaCHANNELS TELEVISION
Three feared dead in fresh Southern Kaduna violenceThe Nation Newspaper
Pulse Nigeria –TheCable –TV360 –AllAfrica.com
all 22 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.