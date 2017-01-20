Pages Navigation Menu

Kaduna Govt. says it spent over N8 bn on school feeding in 2016 – Commissioner

The Kaduna State Government said on Friday that it spent more than N8 billion on school feeding within the first eight months of the programme in 2016. The state’s Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Andrew Nok, made the disclosure at the inauguration of an e-library at the Queen Amina College, Kaduna. The News…

The post Kaduna Govt. says it spent over N8 bn on school feeding in 2016 – Commissioner appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

