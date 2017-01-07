Pages Navigation Menu

Kaduna killings: CAN, Catholic Church fall apart over call for national prayer

Catholic ArchBishop of Abuja Diocese, John Cardinal Onaiyekan, has frowned at the call for a one-day national prayer directed by the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, in honour of victims of the massacre in Southern Kaduna. He said the Catholics do not take orders and instructions from CAN. He questioned the motive behind such orders […]

