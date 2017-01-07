Kaduna killings: CAN, Catholic Church fall apart over call for national prayer
Catholic ArchBishop of Abuja Diocese, John Cardinal Onaiyekan, has frowned at the call for a one-day national prayer directed by the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, in honour of victims of the massacre in Southern Kaduna. He said the Catholics do not take orders and instructions from CAN. He questioned the motive behind such orders […]
Kaduna killings: CAN, Catholic Church fall apart over call for national prayer
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG