Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kaduna killings: Muslim group wants CAN President, Ayokunle, Danfulani, Senator La’ah, others arrested

Posted on Jan 9, 2017 in News | 0 comments

southern-kaduna-killings

Council of lmams and Ulama in Kaduna State has explained the reason for the recurring crisis in the state, particularly the southern Kaduna killings. The group claimed that the failure of previous governments to punish perpetrators of past crisis in the state was responsible ‎for the renewed crisis. The Imams and Ulamas therefore called on […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Kaduna killings: Muslim group wants CAN President, Ayokunle, Danfulani, Senator La’ah, others arrested

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.