Kaduna killings: Nothing must happen to Bishop Oyedepo – Reno
Reno Omokri has warned that nothing must happen to the founder and presiding Bishop of the megachurch, Living Faith Church Worldwide International, AKA Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo for invoked God’s curses on those fueling Southern Kaduna killings as well as saying God should break up Nigeria now if it is His will.
Also read: Lord, if it’s your will to break up Nigeria, break it now – Oyedepo
The post Kaduna killings: Nothing must happen to Bishop Oyedepo – Reno appeared first on Vanguard News.
This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG