Kaduna killings: Nothing must happen to Bishop Oyedepo – Reno

Posted on Jan 13, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Reno Omokri has warned that nothing must happen to the founder and presiding Bishop of the megachurch, Living Faith Church Worldwide International, AKA  Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo for invoked God’s curses on those fueling Southern Kaduna killings as well as saying God should break up Nigeria now if it is His will.
The post Kaduna killings: Nothing must happen to Bishop Oyedepo – Reno appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

