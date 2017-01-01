Kaduna killings: Police to set up mobile base
In a bid to stop killings in Southern Kaduna, the Police say it would set up a mobile police base in Kafanchan. This was revealed by the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, during a visit to the area. Idris said a panel has been set up to investigate reports that 800 people were killed […]
