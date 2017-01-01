Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kaduna killings: Police to set up mobile base

Posted on Jan 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

southern-kaduna-killings

In a bid to stop killings in Southern Kaduna, the Police say it would set up a mobile police base in Kafanchan. This was revealed by the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, during a visit to the area. Idris said a panel has been set up to investigate reports that 800 people were killed […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Kaduna killings: Police to set up mobile base

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.