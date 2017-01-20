Pages Navigation Menu

Kaduna killings: Youth leader accuses Buhari of refusing to receive CAN leadershi

Jan 20, 2017

NATIONAL president of the Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria, YOWICAN, Engr. Daniel Kadzai has decried alleged refusal of President Muhammadu Buhari to grant audience to the national leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, which was intended to discuss the security situation in southern Kaduna and other parts of the state. […]

Kaduna killings: Youth leader accuses Buhari of refusing to receive CAN leadershi

