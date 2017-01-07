Kaduna-Lagos bound passengers stranded at Kaduna airport

By Favour Nnabugwu

Several passengers including children were stranded at Kaduna International Airport, Kaduna since Tuesday, following four-day flight cancellation by Arik Airline.

Some of the disappointed passengers who spoke to Vanguard at the airport in Kaduna during the on-the-spot assessment of the facility on ground at the airport by the Minister of State for Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika lamented that, they had been parading the airport since Tuesday just to board Arik air from Kaduna to Lagos without any explanation or apology from the airline officials.

They described the attitude of the operators of the airline as nonchallant because there was no any notification by any means until after they passengers approached the Minister to complaints, that one of the official told them to come back on yesterday, Saturday.

