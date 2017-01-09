Kaduna not safe for diversion of flights, says Fayose

Governor Peter Ayo Fayose of Ekiti has said it is too risky and dangerous to divert local and international flights from Abuja to Kaduna as planned by the Federal Government.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Idowu Adelusi at the weekend, Fayose gave knocks to the Federal Government for what he said was a wrong approach to problems.

“They act before they think and they take decisions before consulting critical stakeholders. That way, they always end up putting the cart before the horse. That is how they have messed up the economy and now have brought unprecedented grief, misery, poverty and suffering on Nigerians”, he said.

The Federal Government has said it would close down the Abuja airport for six weeks to repair the runway; during which period Abuja flights will be diverted to Kaduna from where the Federal Government said they would now be transported to Abuja.

The Airlines Operators have rejected the government’s plan, insisting there are better ways of repairing the Abuja runway without closing the airport. International airline operators and their domestic counterparts are also opposed to the close-down option.

Fayose described the security situation of Kaduna and its environment as worrisome, saying this alone disqualifies Kaduna. He also complained about the dilapidated state of the Kaduna-Abuja road, which he described as a “death-trap”.

“This same Kaduna is where Shiites waylaid a whole Chief of Army Staff; the crisis created is yet to abate as the Shiites continue to defy the authorities to mount public protests. This is the same Kaduna where over a thousand citizens have been slaughtered like rams and the FG has not brought a single of the murderers to book. The situation in southern Kaduna and in other parts remains as tense as ever.

“This is the same Kaduna-Abuja death-trap of a road where a sitting Minister of the Federal Republic, his wife and son lost their lives in a road mishap. This is the same Kaduna-Abuja road where a Minister and her husband were kidnapped in broad daylight.

“It is also on this same road that an Army officer was butchered; where herdsmen parade their herds in broad daylight causing avoidable accidents and other inconveniences to travellers. This is the same road where Boko Haram and other criminally-minded hoodlums operate at will”, he said.

He chided the government for taking a decision before assembling the critical stakeholders, whose advice now runs against the grains of government’s thinking. “Why are they always leaping before they look”, he asked, saying that the decision to close down the Abuja airport will further worsen the country’s economic recession.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian NigeriaThe Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

