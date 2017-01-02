Pages Navigation Menu

Kaduna pilgrims board to begin Hajj registration tomorrow – The Nation Newspaper

Tehran Times

Kaduna pilgrims board to begin Hajj registration tomorrow
The Nation Newspaper
The Kaduna State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board has said it will tomorrow begin the registration of intending pilgrims for this year's Hajj to Saudi Arabia in the 23 local government areas. The intending pilgrims are to deposit a minimum of N800,000 and
Tehran Times
