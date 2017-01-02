Kaduna pilgrims board to begin Hajj registration tomorrow – The Nation Newspaper
Tehran Times
Kaduna pilgrims board to begin Hajj registration tomorrow
The Nation Newspaper
The Kaduna State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board has said it will tomorrow begin the registration of intending pilgrims for this year's Hajj to Saudi Arabia in the 23 local government areas. The intending pilgrims are to deposit a minimum of N800,000 and …
