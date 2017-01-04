Kaduna Relaxes 24-Hour Curfew By 12 Hours In Two LGAs

The government of Kaduna State has relaxed the 24-hour curfew in Jema’a and Zangon-Kataf local government areas with the restriction to continue in Kaura local government area following killings in those areas.

The resolve to relax the curfew was taken by the Kaduna State Security Council.

A statement issued by the spokesman of Governor Nasir El-Rufai, Samuel Aruwan Samuel said:

The statement read: “The curfew in Jema’a and Zangon Kataf local government areas is now for twelve hours daily, from 6pm to 6am. Medical and health personnel carrying out essential services are exempted from the curfew which was imposed in December 2016.“ “The decision to relax the curfew in the Jema’a and Zangon Kataf LGAs and its continuation in Kaura LGA was unanimously taken after deliberation and review of security situation in the three local government areas and the entire state. “Security agencies have also been empowered to arrest individuals and groups found violating the curfew. Furthermore, the Security Council urges security operatives to ensure enforcement using best practices.”

The security meeting had Governor Nasir El-Rufai, his Deputy, Arc. Barnabas Yusuf Bala, Kaduna State Commissioner of Police, Agyole Abeh, Director DSS, Mohammed Tijjani Wakili, Brig. Gen. I.Isa, Garrison Commander, 1 Division Garrison, Nigerian Army, Rear Admiral TT Dakwat, Commandant Nigerian Navy School of Armament, Kachia and AVM Bello Garba, Base Commander, Nigerian Air Force, Kaduna in attendance.

The post Kaduna Relaxes 24-Hour Curfew By 12 Hours In Two LGAs appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

