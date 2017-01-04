Kaduna Relaxes 24-hour Curfew In Two LGAs

The 24 hour curfew imposed on three local government areas in Southern Kaduna following killings in the area has been relaxed by the State government.

The curfew is relaxed only in two local government areas of Jema’a and Zangon Kataf, leaving Kaura local government still under the 24 hour curfew.

The decision to relaxed the curfew was taken by the Kaduna State Security Council.

A statement by the spokesman of Governor Nasir El-Rufai, Samuel Aruwan Samuel said “the curfew in Jema’a and Zangon Kataf local government areas is now for twelve hours daily, from 6pm to 6am. Medical and health personnel carrying out essential services are exempted from the curfew which was imposed in December 2016.“

The statement said that improvements in the security situation in Jema’a and Zangon Kataf LGAs informed the decision to relax the curfew.

He added that the state security council noted that it was keeping the situation in a Kaura local government under review, hence the need to retain the 24hour curfew.

“The decision to relax the curfew in the Jema’a and Zangon Kataf LGAs and its continuation in Kaura LGA was unanimously taken after deliberation and review of security situation in the three local government areas and the entire state,” the statement read.

The council directed security agencies to arrest individuals and groups found violating the curfew and also urges security operatives to ensure enforcement using best practices.

The securityeeting had Governor Nasir El-Rufai, his Deputy, Arc. Barnabas Yusuf Bala, Kaduna State Commissioner of Police, Agyole Abeh, Director DSS, Mohammed Tijjani Wakili, Brig. Gen. I.Isa, Garrison Commander, 1 Division Garrison, Nigerian Army, Rear Admiral TT Dakwat, Commandant Nigerian Navy School of Armament, Kachia and AVM Bello Garba, Base Commander, Nigerian Air Force, Kaduna in attendance.

