Kaduna relaxes curfew in 2 LGs – Daily Trust

Posted on Jan 5, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Kaduna relaxes curfew in 2 LGs
Daily Trust
The Kaduna State Security Council yesterday relaxed the 24-hour curfew it imposed on Jema'a and Zangon Kataf local government areas of the state. The security council had in December imposed the curfew on Jema'a, Zangon Kataf and Kaura LGAs …
