Kaduna relaxes curfew in two councils

The Kaduna State Security Council has relaxed the 24-hour curfew in Jema’a and Zangon-Kataf local councils to now last from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

A statement by the Special Assistant to Governor Nasir el-Rufa’i on Media and Publicity, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, said the 24-hour curfew in Kaura Local Council would remain.

“The curfew in Jema’a and Zangon-Kataf local councils is now for 12 hours daily. Medical and health personnel carrying out essential services are exempted from the curfew, which was imposed in December 2016,” the statement said.

The statement attributed the reduction in the curfew hours to “improvement in the security situation” in the two local councils.

According to it, security agencies have been empowered to arrest individuals and groups found violating the curfew.

It also directed the security operatives to ensure enforcement using “best practices.”

Also, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Agyole Abeh, yesterday said the casualty figures in the Southern Kaduna violence had been exaggerated in the media.

He said the police were compiling data on the killings.

Abeh also stated that armed robbery, kidnapping and sundry criminality had been greatly reduced within the metropolis (state capital), Birnin Gwari and the Kaduna-Abuja highway.

He added: “We are all out doing our best to get the real number of people killed, their names, addresses and so on.

“As of now, we have over 40 patrol cars in Southern Kaduna far more than what we have in many state capitals. All we want is co-operation from the public.

“I am pleading with religious leaders, youth leaders, traditional leaders, politicians and all the people of Kaduna State, especially in Southern Kaduna, to please understand that true peace can only come among themselves.”

This post was syndicated from The Guardian NigeriaThe Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

