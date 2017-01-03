Kaduna State Polytechnic ASUP Embarks On Indefinite Strike Over Misappropriation Arrears.

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnic (ASUP) Kaduna Polytechnic chapter has embarked on an indefinite strike over what it described as ‘misappropriation’ of N260 million and non-payment of five months peculiar academic and hazard allowance arrears. In a resolution of ASUP congress meeting held on Friday and signed by its Chairman, Dr. Aliyu H. Ibrahim said, the …

The post Kaduna State Polytechnic ASUP Embarks On Indefinite Strike Over Misappropriation Arrears. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

