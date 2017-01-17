Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kaduna State Seeks Support From Lagos On Service Reforms

Posted on Jan 17, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Lagos State Government, through the Office of Transformation, Creativity and Innovation (OTCI), has assured Kaduna State’s Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR) delegation of it’s willingness to give necessary support and assistance in improving public service performance in Kaduna State. Speaking while receiving the 9-man visiting team in Alausa recently, the Director General of OTCI, Mr. Toba Otusanya commended the decision to understudy Lagos reforms experience, saying it is a step in the right direction which more States should emulate, as this would encourage knowledge sharing and better service delivery to the people.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.