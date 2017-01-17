Kaduna State Seeks Support From Lagos On Service Reforms

The Lagos State Government, through the Office of Transformation, Creativity and Innovation (OTCI), has assured Kaduna State’s Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR) delegation of it’s willingness to give necessary support and assistance in improving public service performance in Kaduna State. Speaking while receiving the 9-man visiting team in Alausa recently, the Director General of OTCI, Mr. Toba Otusanya commended the decision to understudy Lagos reforms experience, saying it is a step in the right direction which more States should emulate, as this would encourage knowledge sharing and better service delivery to the people.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

