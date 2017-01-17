Kaduna SWAN mourns late Kaduna FA Chairman

FROM SOLA OJO, KADUNA

SPORT Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) Kaduna State Chapter said it received with shock the news of the death of the Kaduna State Chairman of the Football Association (FA) Magaji Kapaka, describing it as a great loss not only to his family but to the entire sport lovers in the state and country at large‎.

A statement signed by SWAN Chairman in the state, Isaiah Benjamin noted that, the late football mover will be missed for his administrative qualities which recently earn him the independent vice chairmanship of the Nigeria National League (NNL).

Late Kapaka died in a Lagos hospital on Tuesday morning at the age of 52, following a protracted illness.

The statement read in part, “late Kapaka will be missed for his‎ numerous contributions as Special Adviser sports, Match commissioner, FA State chairman and independent vice chairman NNL among others.

“We join millions to commiserate over his death, particularly Kaduna State Government, Ministry of Youths, Sports and Culture‎, NNL, LMC, NFF and the entire sport lovers in Nigeria and outside Nigeria.

“We pray Allah to give his immediate family and the entire sport family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

May Allah forgive his sins and grant him Aljanah Firdaus”.

