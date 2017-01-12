Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kaduna To Spend N45bn On Education

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

The Kaduna State Government said on Wednesday that it would spend more than N45 billion on education as part of efforts to raise the standard of the sector in the state. Gov. Nasiru El-Rufa’i disclosed this when he received the UN Population Fund (UNFPA) Executive Director, Dr Babatunde Osotimehin, in Kaduna. He said that the …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Kaduna To Spend N45bn On Education appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.